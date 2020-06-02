‘Fuller House’ Series Finale Addresses Lori Loughlin’s Absence

The final episode of “Fuller House” dropped on Netflix Tuesday, with the show acknowledging the absence of Lori Loughlin’s Aunt Becky.

In the episode titled “Be Yourself, Free Yourself”, John Stamos’ Uncle Jesse mentions his wife for the first time in the second half of the fifth and final season of the rebooted series.

RELATED: ‘Fuller House’ Says Farewell In Final Season Trailer Poking Fun At Cancellation

Turning to niece D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) for advice, D.J. asks Jesse, “You don’t think you should run this by Aunt Becky first?”