Big Sean Says ‘I Don’t Feel Equal And I Don’t Feel Free’ In Emotional Video Message

Big Sean is getting candid about how he feels as a black man in America.

On Monday, the artist took to social media with a video message responding to the protests across the country in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police.

“Clearly we got the whole world’s attention, obviously,” the rapper said. “And justice has to be served. Period. And if it’s not, I don’t think things are going to change or get better.”

He then talked about his own experience out among the protests.

“I know I been protesting, I know a lot of us been out on the streets protesting,” Big Sean said. “And it’s been a lot of unity, but I also see a lot of people with ulterior motives that look like undercover cops. I don’t know if they are undercover cops, but like, you know, starting a lot of the conflict, a lot of the issues. And we’ve all seen places where they’ve got them bricks conveniently located to wreak havoc, and I don’t know what the ulterior motive is.”

He added, “I don’t know if it’s to make us look like we wild beasts or don’t have control, but we clearly are not wild beasts. We’re extraordinary, talented magical people that if you took us out of the equation, the world would be very, very bland.”

After touching on the history and legacy of racism in the U.S., Big Sean talked about his own experience dealing with racism.

“So you want to talk about land of equality and freedom?” he asked. “I don’t feel equal and I don’t feel free. Of course let’s speak up and be heard, but things have to change.”