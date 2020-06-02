‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star Among TV Cops Donating To Community Justice Exchange

While U.S. police officers engage with protesters and riots on the ground, TV cops are donating to the cause.

“The Tick” star Griffin Newman once played a police officer on two episodes of “Blue Bloods”. The “Blank Check” podcast host donated $11,000 to the Community Justice Exchange and urged his fellow television cops to do the same.

“I’m an out-of-work actor who (improbably) played a detective on two episodes of ‘BLUE BLOODS’ almost a decade ago,” he tweeted. “If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I’ll let you do the math.”

Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Rosa Diaz on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” answered the call to arms and donated an additional $11,000. She shared Newman’s message in hopes of spreading the word.