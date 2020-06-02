Halle Berry Urges Fans To Donate To 81-Year-Old Who Had His Store Destroyed And Late Wife’s Jewellery Taken Amid L.A. Protests

Halle Berry is encouraging followers to donate to an 81-year-old man whose store was burned down in the Los Angeles protests last week.

Immigrant business owner Ned Harounian not only lost his store in the protests, he also had his recently deceased wife’s jewellery stolen.

Berry posted a link to Harounian’s GoFundMe page and photos, alongside the message:

An immigrant business owner in his 80s had his Melrose store looted then burned, and his recently deceased wife’s jewelry stolen. Things are crazy right now, but I hope we can all take a minute to help this man out!! Donate if you can. ❤️ https://t.co/4WSbFts9kN? pic.twitter.com/AgjqEaZjs9 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) June 1, 2020

A description on the GoFundMe page read, “81-year-old immigrant father, Ned Harounian, still grieving the recent loss of his wife, who died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, lost his livelihood when his Melrose shop was violently robbed and burned to the ground.

“He immigrated to the U.S., with his family, in 1985. For over 30 years he poured everything he had into his business and community. After the recent death of his wife, the store was not only his source of income, but also his safe haven.

“The L.A. Melrose community is family to him and he to them. He has been violated, ripped of his life’s work, support and community, devastating.”

An interview with the man's son is available here: https://t.co/7GD1BoFLOS — Halle Berry (@halleberry) June 1, 2020

Protests broke out around the world after George Floyd died while in police custody last Monday. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired, with Chauvin subsequently arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.