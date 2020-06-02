‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Livestreams Scary Moment At Atlanta Protests: We Had ‘Pepper Spray Bombs Thrown At Us’

Porsha Williams detailed a terrifying moment on Instagram during the Atlanta protests this week.

The “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star, 38, hit the streets Monday to join the “peaceful” demonstrators fighting for the #BlackLivesMatter movement following the death of George Floyd.

Williams went live on Instagram, later sharing the clip on her main feed, and talked to the camera about what she is seeing. But while livestreaming, shots could be heard and everyone behind her started running.

“They’re shooting us. It’s bombs,” Williams screamed as she began running.

The disturbing video continues as Williams herself gets hit with tear gas. She later can be heard getting help from someone by pouring milk onto her face.

“Open your eyes! Head back,” a man tells Williams in the clip. After a minute, Williams can be heard saying, “I’m good, I’m good.”

“Do y’all see this? We in Atlanta, 7:45, the curfew is not until 9:00,” she says back to the camera. “We out here peacefully protesting and they tear-gassed us for no reason at all. For absolutely no reason at all. Nobody did anything.”

In a second post, Williams detailed her experience further:

