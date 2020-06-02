Killer Mike Reflects On Emotional Atlanta Speech: ‘I Just Wanted To Save The City’

Killer Mike has always been outspoken about politics, but his latest speech has captured the imaginations of many.

The “Ooh La La” rapper recently delivered a passionate speech in Atlanta that went viral on social media. Mike, 45, was asked by fellow rapper T.I. to speak on Floyd’s death. Mike appeared on Monday’s episode of Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to break it down.

“All I said was purely in my heart,” Mike shared. “I just wanted to save the city. I didn’t want us to destroy what we have because hope exits here.”

Mike and his Run the Jewels cohort El-P are gearing up for the release of Run the Jewels 4 on Friday.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.