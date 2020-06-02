‘Killing Eve’ Cast And Crew Talk Finale And What’s In Store For Season 4

Another season of “Killing Eve” is over and fans are itching to know what comes next.

Ahead of the season 3 finale on Monday, cast members Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw, along with executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle appeared on a livestream with Variety.

Along with talking about the finale, Gentle also teased what may be in store for season 4 and the show’s future.

“What [we] got going for [us] is two extraordinary actors that just crackle with energy whether they’re together or apart,” Gentle said. “Both characters have awoken something else in each other, so that’s constantly there. You feel that it’s going on even when they’re not together, and then you’ve got no idea really what’s going to happen when they do come together.”

She added, “I think the most important thing for us is that it’s got to be different each time. Their relationship is moving on. Their understanding of what the other has given them has got to keep shifting. And sometimes they are deluded about what that is.“