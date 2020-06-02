Kip Moore Shares Inspirational Message To Black Community: ‘I Hear You, I See You, And I Have Nothing But Love For You’

Kip Moore is offering his thoughts about racial injustice following the death of George Floyd and the ongoing protests in the United States.

On Monday, the “Wild World” singer took to social media to share a 30-second video of himself sitting with two black men while observing two little girls playing together.

“It’s a beautiful thing that when kids are born they don’t see colour, they don’t see hate,” says Moore in the black-and-white clip. “It’s a really sad thing that we teach them how to do both.”

To the black community…I’m Srry that you’ve screamed for so long about feeling oppressed and it’s fallin on deaf ears. I hear you, i see you, and I have nothing but love for you. To the police officers all over… Im Srry that those of you doing the job the right way, always get lumped into the same category with the few doing it the wrong way. I’m thankful for you guys and know most of you have your heart in the right place. We should celebrate your bright days more. To God, I’m Srry that we’ve been here this long and continue to be terrible to each other. I’m sure your vision for us looked drastically different. I hope we can work towards changing this now…not tomorrow, but now. #onelove Posted by Kip Moore on Monday, June 1, 2020

“To the black community…I’m Srry that you’ve screamed for so long about feeling oppressed and it’s fallin on deaf ears,” writes the singer alongside the video. “I hear you, i see you, and I have nothing but love for you.”

George Floyd, 46, an unarmed black man, was killed at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer after he held his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Moore continued: “To the police officers all over… Im Srry that those of you doing the job the right way, always get lumped into the same category with the few doing it the wrong way. I’m thankful for you guys and know most of you have your heart in the right place. We should celebrate your bright days more.”

The country singer concluded his caption by speaking out to God, writing, “To God, I’m Srry that we’ve been here this long and continue to be terrible to each other. I’m sure your vision for us looked drastically different. I hope we can work towards changing this now…not tomorrow, but now. #onelove.”

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in relation to the death of Floyd on May 25.