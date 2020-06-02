Ally Sheedy Is Still In Touch With Her ‘Breakfast Club’ Co-Star Molly Ringwald, Says There’s ‘No Way’ To Do A Remake

Thirty-five years after “The Breakfast Club”, the Basket Case and the Princess are still friendly.

Ally Sheedy tells Digital Spy that although there is no WhatsApp group chat for the cast members of the John Hughes’ classic, she is “still in regular touch with Molly.”

“What we have is a shared experience which is very specific and unique, it’s a comfortable sort of closeness there,” she shares. “We’ve both lived through this particular thing that it became and has continued to go on and be. But mostly, we just talk about what’s happening in our lives and our kids, and basically what anyone else does.”

With so many 1980s and 1990s projects getting remakes, reboots and sequels – including “Valley Girl”, “Bill & Ted” and “Ghostbusters” – Sheedy says there’s no way a new “Breakfast Club” would ever work.

“There’s no way there could be a remake because John Hughes just didn’t want that to happen so there isn’t,” she says. “It would be a completely different film, there’s no way to remake it today. I really don’t think so.”

The times have changed as have the issues facing teenagers today compared to the students in the 1985 film.

“If you’re going to make a film about high school today, you have to talk about the issues today,” Sheedy explains. “‘Breakfast Club’ is a bunch of white kids sitting in a suburban classroom going through what was important to John Hughes at that time in the ’80s, it’s not the same world anymore.”

If “The Breakfast Club” does get some kind of update, Sheedy says not to expect a cameo appearance from her.

“I just can’t see it being remade today, it’s just so specifically that time,” she adds.