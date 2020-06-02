Ava DuVernay Calls Out The White People Who Are Using Vandalized Stores For Social Media Photo Ops

Using protests to chase clout on Instagram is not the best look.

On Monday night, director Ava DuVernay shared a viral video of a white woman posing as though she is helping barricade store windows to protect from riots while a friend snaps a photo, and then getting into a car and driving off.

You know what? I’m… I think I’m gonna put Twitter away for a few minutes before I throw this phone across the room. pic.twitter.com/IfbFv1HvR2 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 2, 2020

DuVernay followed that up with another viral video on Tuesday of another woman posing for a photo in font of a looted store. The director called out the white people doing this for how they “perform empathy rather than actually act on empathy.”

Another one. To all the white people doing this #BlackOutTuesday thing, talk about this amongst yourselves. Pinpoint why and how you perform empathy rather than actually act on empathy. https://t.co/Ivbta1ofFm — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 2, 2020

LeBron James also commented on the original video DuVernay shared with emoji of steam coming out of a person’s nose.

Others also called out the people in the videos.

The looters are bad. The simps are worse https://t.co/eHm3f467nY — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 2, 2020

MAKE SURE U GET A PIC FOR THE GRAM 🥴 https://t.co/DaQ2LABEL0 — rooftop nicoco (@PetiteNicoco) June 2, 2020