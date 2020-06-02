Ava DuVernay Calls Out The White People Who Are Using Vandalized Stores For Social Media Photo Ops

Ava DuVernay. Photo: CP Images
Using protests to chase clout on Instagram is not the best look.

On Monday night, director Ava DuVernay shared a viral video of a white woman posing as though she is helping barricade store windows to protect from riots while a friend snaps a photo, and then getting into a car and driving off.

DuVernay followed that up with another viral video on Tuesday of another woman posing for a photo in font of a looted store. The director called out the white people doing this for how they “perform empathy rather than actually act on empathy.”

LeBron James also commented on the original video DuVernay shared with emoji of steam coming out of a person’s nose.

Others also called out the people in the videos.

