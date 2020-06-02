Dick Wolf Fires Writer For Threatening To ‘Light Up’ Looters: ‘I Will Not Tolerate This Conduct’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Dick Wolf arrives at the TV Series Party during the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 15, 2019 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco Photo by David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM
A man who threatened to light up looters has only managed to burn up his own contract.

Writer Craig Gore, who was appointed to help with the upcoming “Law & Order: Organized Crime” spin-off will no longer work with the franchise. Dick Wolf, the franchise creator, fired Gore over threatening violence in a series of Facebook posts.

In one image, Gore is seen holding a weapon with the caption, “Curfew.” In another comment, Gore threatened to “light motherf**kers up who are trying to f**k with my property.”

Wolf, for one, did not take kindly to Gore’s remarks.

“I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately,” Wolf told Variety.

Gore’s Facebook posts were also brought to the attention of “Law & Order” star Chris Meloni.

Gore previously listed himself as a “co-executive producer on ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’” —  the new Chris Meloni series in the works at NBC — on his Facebook profile. However, Meloni replied to Janda’s tweet saying that he has “no idea who this person is or what they do.” Meloni clarified that the showrunner on the “Law & Order: SVU” spin-off is Matt Olmstead, not Gore, adding that he has “gotten no word on any hirings.”
