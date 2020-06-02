Dick Wolf Fires Writer For Threatening To ‘Light Up’ Looters: ‘I Will Not Tolerate This Conduct’

Dick Wolf arrives at the TV Series Party during the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 15, 2019 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco Photo by David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM

A man who threatened to light up looters has only managed to burn up his own contract.

Writer Craig Gore, who was appointed to help with the upcoming “Law & Order: Organized Crime” spin-off will no longer work with the franchise. Dick Wolf, the franchise creator, fired Gore over threatening violence in a series of Facebook posts.

RELATED: Drake Donates $100,000 To Support Black Families In America

In one image, Gore is seen holding a weapon with the caption, “Curfew.” In another comment, Gore threatened to “light motherf**kers up who are trying to f**k with my property.”

Truth: Matt Olmstead is my Showrunner I have gotten no word on ANY hirings I have no idea who this person is or what they do https://t.co/Mtik40kij7 — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) June 2, 2020

Wolf, for one, did not take kindly to Gore’s remarks.

RELATED: Kip Moore Shares Inspirational Message To Black Community

“I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately,” Wolf told Variety.

Gore’s Facebook posts were also brought to the attention of “Law & Order” star Chris Meloni.