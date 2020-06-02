Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss And Allison Holker Share The Reality Of White Privilege In Viral TikTok Video

Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife Allison Holker are sharing a powerful message about white privilege.

On Monday, the DJ from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and the former “So You Think You Can Dance” dancer took part in Big Momma’s “Check Your Privilege” challenge on TikTok while joined by their 4-year-old son Maddox.

Lifting up their 10 fingers in the video, the couple were instructed to put down a finger every time they could relate to one of the statements said.

The statements included: “Put a finger down if someone has crossed the street to avoid you,” “put a finger down if you have been accused of not being able to afford something expensive” and “put a finger down if you have been stopped or detained by police for no valid reason.”

By the end of the video, Boss had all of his fingers down while Holker had most of her fingers up.

The video, which has since garnered over 2 million views, comes as the world has joined in protest over police brutality and racial injustice following the senseless death of George Floyd.