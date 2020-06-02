‘Full Frontal’ Writer Slams Meghan McCain’s Claims That Her Neighbourhood ‘Looks Like A War Zone’

A head writer for “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” is shutting down some claims from “The View” co-host Meghan McCain.

On Tuesday, McCain took to Twitter to comment on the ongoing protests happening outside her apartment in New York City. The demonstrations are in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement following the senseless killing of George Floyd.

“My neighbourhood in Manhattan is eviscerated and looks like a war zone,” she wrote. “DeBlasio and Cuomo are an utter disgrace. This is not America. Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let great American cities burn to the ground and be destroyed. I never could have fathomed this.”

But “Full Frontal”‘s Kristen Bartlett slammed the tweet, hitting back at McCain, writing, “Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside.”

Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine. https://t.co/ZvwNrjL6P7 — Kristen Bartlett (@kristencheeks) June 2, 2020

She added, “It’s fine.”

Following Floyd’s death, McCain shared a photo to Instagram, writing, “My heart is completely broken. Justice for George Floyd.”