Meghan McCain Tries To Explain Tweet That Her Neighbourhood ‘Looks Like A War Zone’ After Neighbour Says ‘It’s Fine’

By Aynslee Darmon.

Meghan McCain. Photo: Getty Images
A head writer for “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” is shutting down some claims from “The View” co-host Meghan McCain.

On Tuesday, McCain took to Twitter to comment on the ongoing protests happening outside her apartment in New York City. The demonstrations are in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement following the senseless killing of George Floyd.

“My neighbourhood in Manhattan is eviscerated and looks like a war zone,” she wrote. “DeBlasio and Cuomo are an utter disgrace. This is not America. Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let great American cities burn to the ground and be destroyed. I never could have fathomed this.”

But “Full Frontal” writer Kristen Bartlett slammed the tweet, hitting back at McCain by writing, “Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside.”

She added, “It’s fine.”

On Wednesday, McCain returned to Twitter to clarify, implying that she may not even be in her New York home at the moment. In her tweet, she claimed that a “gossip organization” is about to reveal her current location, and that her tweet was “based on the news I saw happening” in Midtown Manhattan.

So how did Twitter react to McCain’s clarification? Not well:

