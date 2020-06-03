Meghan McCain Tries To Explain Tweet That Her Neighbourhood ‘Looks Like A War Zone’ After Neighbour Says ‘It’s Fine’

A head writer for “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” is shutting down some claims from “The View” co-host Meghan McCain.

On Tuesday, McCain took to Twitter to comment on the ongoing protests happening outside her apartment in New York City. The demonstrations are in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement following the senseless killing of George Floyd.

“My neighbourhood in Manhattan is eviscerated and looks like a war zone,” she wrote. “DeBlasio and Cuomo are an utter disgrace. This is not America. Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let great American cities burn to the ground and be destroyed. I never could have fathomed this.”

RELATED: Meghan McCain Has Restrained From Talking About Her Pregnancy In Order Leave Her ‘Unborn Child Out Of The Social Media Cess Pool’

But “Full Frontal” writer Kristen Bartlett slammed the tweet, hitting back at McCain by writing, “Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside.”

Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine. https://t.co/ZvwNrjL6P7 — Kristen Bartlett (@kristencheeks) June 2, 2020

She added, “It’s fine.”

On Wednesday, McCain returned to Twitter to clarify, implying that she may not even be in her New York home at the moment. In her tweet, she claimed that a “gossip organization” is about to reveal her current location, and that her tweet was “based on the news I saw happening” in Midtown Manhattan.

1. I am six months pregnant – a gossip organization is about to run a story of where me and my family are currently. I sent a tweet yesterday based on the news I saw happening in midtown we all have been watching all over different media platforms… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 3, 2020

2. I support the peaceful protests, their movement but am absolutely heartbroken about the destruction in the city I have loved since I moved to when I was 18. It is important to have your voice heard and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 3, 2020

So how did Twitter react to McCain’s clarification? Not well:

Lol you don’t get to be upset for lying and then being called out on it — Alyssa (@lyssiebabyx) June 3, 2020

Soooooooo you lied and were outed by a neighbor and someone else who said you left town weeks ago? — T’Challah French Toast (@acayne10463) June 3, 2020

So…you lied? — Maddie Carlin (@Maddiemoomoo) June 3, 2020