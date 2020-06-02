‘I Can’t Breathe’ Displayed Onscreen As Nickelodeon Goes Dark For 8 Minutes And 46 Seconds To Honour George Floyd And #BlackLivesMatter

The Nickelodeon channel is perhaps the last place viewers would expect a statement about social justice, yet that’s just what took place on Monday evening.

Earlier that day, the children’s television broadcaster announced on social media that it would suspend its programming on Monday for eight minutes and 46 seconds — the precise amount of time that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on the neck of George Floyd before he died.

Nickelodeon also issued a “Declaration of Kids’ Rights,” explaining its decision was “in support of justice, equality, and human rights.”

What viewers saw during the nearly nine-minute pause were the words “I can’t breathe” on a black screen, the words George gasped as he begged for his life.

Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.