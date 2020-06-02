Kelly Ripa Gets Emotional On Son Michael’s 23rd Birthday Amid #BlackLivesMatter Protests

While Tuesday should be a day for Kelly Ripa to celebrate, the host has other things on her mind.

During the new episode of “Live With Kelly And Ryan”, Ripa revealed it is her eldest son, Michael’s 23rd birthday on Wednesday, June 3. But she couldn’t help but get emotional about the ongoing protests happening across the United States in support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

While pulling out a photo of Michael when he was just 1-year-old, Ripa started to well up with tears.

“I found this photo while going through old stuff,” she told co-host Ryan Seacrest. “We went to Sears or Penny’s, I don’t even remember which one, and had his portrait taken.”

She added through tears, “As I was looking at this photo, I became so overwhelmed because I think of how many mothers don’t get to celebrate their kid’s birthdays.”

“I’m so sorry,” she said of getting emotional. “I just pray that there is peace and empathy in our nation.”

Adding, “That’s what I pray for today.”

Fans loved Ripa’s emotional moment on “Live”, some even sent her some love via Twitter.

“Loving Kelly this morning, and shedding tears with her,” one fan wrote to Twitter. “God bless you and comfort Kelly Ripa, you speak for all of us who pray for peace and who understand the power for prayer. Thank you.”

Another added, “Kelly Ripa, you are being human, you’re being a mother. It’s okay to show emotions. I love you and Ryan.”

Ripa shares son Michael, and daughter Lola and youngest son Joaquin, with husband Mark Consuelos.