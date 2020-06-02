Emma Watson Responds After Backlash For #BlackOutTuesday Posts: ‘I See Your Anger, Sadness And Pain’

By Aynslee Darmon.

Emma Watson. Photo: CPImages
Emma Watson. Photo: CPImages

Emma Watson has spoken out after receiving backlash on social media for her Black Out Tuesday posts.

Watson took to Instagram early Wednesday in the United Kingdom, explaining “I was holding off posting until #blackouttuesday ended in the UK.⁣”

View this post on Instagram

I was holding off posting until #blackouttuesday ended in the UK.⁣ ⁣ The Artwork of my brilliant dear friend @fahamupecou “White Lies, Subtleties, Micro-Aggressions, and Other Choking Hazards”⁣ ⁣ B R O K E N O P E N (poem + text from the series BLACK MATTER LIVES) by Dr Fahamu Pecou⁣ ⁣ broken⁣ broke and hoping⁣ broke in, hoping⁣ broke.⁣ end.⁣ hoping…⁣ bro! kin hopin’!⁣ broken…⁣ hopin.⁣ broken.⁣ open.⁣ broken open!⁣ (Break)⁣ ⁣ “We can not be broken. We do not break. For too long we’ve been afraid that their violence would end us. But we are still here. Some they took, but they’ve all come back. They never truly left. We never truly leave. Like the police and other systems they’ve weaponized against us, the names of those they tried to silence go off in their ears like nuclear bombs. Names that swell in their throats and linger until they can no longer breathe. So let us haunt their dreams and their waking moments alike. Say their names: Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. George Floyd. Let them see us. Let them hear us. No friends, we have nothing to fear. An army of Egungun warriors walk amongst us. They have tried, and for centuries they have failed to violate us… to silence us. This is not breaking. This is opening. The cracks are windows. The holes are doors. Shine your light through.” – Dr. Fahamu Pecou⁣ ⁣ Say their names #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor #GeorgeFloyd

A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on

 

Shortly after sharing the artwork, Watson posted the following statement to her Instagram: “There is so much racism, both in our past and present, that is not acknowledged nor accounted for. White supremacy is one of the systems of hierarchy and dominance, of exploitation and oppression, that is tightly stitched into society. As a white person, I have benefited from this.”

“Whilst we might feel that, as individuals, we’re working hard internally to actively tackle the structural and institutional racism around us. I’m still learning about the many ways I unconsciously support and uphold a system that is structurally racist,” she continues.

“Over the coming days, I’ll be using my bio link and Twitter to share links to resources I’ve found useful for my own researching, learning, listening,” she concludes. “I see your anger, sadness and pain. I cannot know what this feels like for you but it doesn’t mean I won’t try to.”

View this post on Instagram

I stand with you.

A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on

On Tuesday, Watson had joined the social media initiative #BlackOutTuesday, created in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, by sharing three black squares in three different posts, each with the following hashtags: #BlackOutTuesday #TheShowMustBePaused #AmplifyMelanatedVoices #AmplifyBlackVoices.

Following her posts, many called Watson out for adding a white border to her solid black images. Some fans claimed that the posts came across as though she cared more about her Instagram feed’s aesthetic rather than supporting Black lives.

Watson regularly uses her huge social media following as a tool in her fight in ending social injustices, including her involvement with the HeForShe campaign, becoming a UN Goodwill Ambassador in 2014, founding the book club Our Shared Shelf in 2016 and more.

Twitter erupted with reaction to the actress’ posts, with some “disappointed” fans and some coming to Watson’s defense.

