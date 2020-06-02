ABC To Re-Air ‘Eerily Prescient’ Episodes Of ‘Black-ish’ Tackling Systemic Racism In America

Two of the most powerful episodes of “black-ish” will be receiving repeat airings on Tuesday, June 2.

In a statement from “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, he reveals that the episodes “Hope” and “Juneteenth” will be re-aired, declaring those race-focused episodes feel “just as timely” in light of recent events as they did when they originally aired.

The episode “Hope,” which first aired in February 2016, finds the Johnson family discussing race-related issues while watching news coverage of a grand jury considering the indictment of a white cop accused of murdering an African-American teenager.

“It breaks my heart on so many levels that this episode feels just as timely as it did then and eerily prescient to what’s happening to black people in this country today,” Barris wrote in an Instagram post.

In the other episode, “Juneteenth”, the Johnsons celebrate June 19, commemorating the day that slaves were freed after the Civil War.

Sharing his gratitude to ABC for airing the episodes, he adds that “this is more than one night of television. This is about coming together as a country and as a humankind to say enough is enough.”

He concludes: “While we hope these episodes can bring your families together in watching and learning, the real hope is that it inspires you to join us in demanding liberty and justice for all — once and for all.”