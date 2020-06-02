Evan Peters Apologizes After Backlash When He ‘Unknowingly’ Retweeted Video Praising Cop Tackling Protestor

By Brent Furdyk.

DN Photography/ABACAPRESS.COM
DN Photography/ABACAPRESS.COM

Evan Peters is offering an apology after being hit with backlash over a tweet he claims he retweeted in error.

On Tuesday, the “American Horror Story” star retweeted a video of a police officer tackling a protester, which included a comment praising the officer’s actions.

RELATED: Halsey Deletes Photos Of Beau Evan Peters From Her Instagram

The response to Evan’s retweet was swift and brutal.

In response to the backlash, Peters deleted his tweet and insisted that he “unknowingly retweeted it,” and does not “condone the guy watching” the video.

“I’m deeply upset it got on my newsfeed,” he added. “I sincerely apologize if anyone was offended. I support black lives matter wholeheartedly.”

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP