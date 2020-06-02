Evan Peters Apologizes After Backlash When He ‘Unknowingly’ Retweeted Video Praising Cop Tackling Protestor

Evan Peters is offering an apology after being hit with backlash over a tweet he claims he retweeted in error.

On Tuesday, the “American Horror Story” star retweeted a video of a police officer tackling a protester, which included a comment praising the officer’s actions.

evan peters doesn’t even come on twitter but he came on here to make sure we knew he was trash pic.twitter.com/ftSTDEf4YW — ༺ACAB༻ (@imcanceIed) June 2, 2020

The response to Evan’s retweet was swift and brutal.

always wondered how evan peters played that racist so well pic.twitter.com/RlAWbkOK7C — ly. (@yIadir) June 2, 2020

So Evan Peters ended up turning into his character from AHS cult huh pic.twitter.com/P7hDhqiE9O — Bradley Berdecia (@thejitterbug759) June 2, 2020

In response to the backlash, Peters deleted his tweet and insisted that he “unknowingly retweeted it,” and does not “condone the guy watching” the video.

“I’m deeply upset it got on my newsfeed,” he added. “I sincerely apologize if anyone was offended. I support black lives matter wholeheartedly.”