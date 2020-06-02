Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings Website Shares Powerful Post About Their ‘Fearless’ Leader Supporting #BlackLivesMatter

Chrissy Teigen has full support for her Cravings team.

In a powerful post to their Instagram, Cravings shared a message of support for Teigen and the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

“Cravings supports all individuals calling for justice after the murder of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and countless others,” the post began. “We are heartbroken for their families and share the anger and grief of those around the country.”

“We stand with our founder and we’re so proud that she is fearless about standing up for justice and the freedom to peacefully protest,” the post continued, referencing Teigen. “We at Cravings believe that every human being deserves the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and too many of our African-American brothers and sisters have been denied these rights for too long.”

They finished with, “Black Lives Matter”.

The post comes just days after Teigen donated $200,000 to help bail out protestors arrested for joining the demonstrations across the United States. Seth Rogen, Janelle Monae and more later followed suit.