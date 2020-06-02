Keke Palmer Convinces National Guard Soldiers To Take A Knee During Protest

Keke Palmer is going viral in a video posted by NBC News correspondent Gadi Schwartz.

In the video, the “Hustlers” star is seen at a protest, talking with several members of the National Guard in order to convince them to march with her and the other protesters to show their support.

Speaking with the soldiers, Palmer explains they “have to pay attention to what’s going on. We have a president that’s trying to incite a race war… we have people in here who need your help. This is when y’all stand together with the community, with society, to stop the governmental oppression. Period. We need you.”

RELATED: ‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Livestreams Scary Moment At Atlanta Protests: We Had ‘Pepper Spray Bombs Thrown At Us’

She implores them to “march with us, march beside us… show us that you’re here for us.”

As the crowd cheers, one Guardsmen in particular seems ready to go, but explains that they’ve been ordered to maintain their position, all while the crowd erupts in a chant of “march with us.”

After more discussion, someone off camera asks if the Guardsmen can take a knee. One of them does, dropping to one knee, Colin Kaepernick-style.

RELATED: Anderson Cooper Lays Into Donald Trump: ‘He Has To Sic Police On Peaceful Protesters’

The soldiers next to him then join him, kneeling on the concrete, until finally all the soldiers are kneeling in solidarity with the protesters, who cheer them on.