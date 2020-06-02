Ben Affleck Spotted Carrying #BlacksLiveMatter Sign At L.A.-Area Protest

Ben Affleck was among the thousands who took to the streets on Tuesday to protest the death of George Floyd and show his support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

The 47-year-old actor was photographed in Venice Beach, marching in a protest in support of the area’s historic African-American community.

In addition to a sign reading “Black Lives Matter,” he held another sign reading “Save First Baptist Church of Venice.”

March for #GeorgeFloyd in #Venice today. Blessed to have @BenAffleck express awareness and concern for the local Historic Black Community in #VeniceBeach that has been long ignored and obstructed by local politicians, LAPD, and commerce bullies. #SaveVenice #DefendOakwood pic.twitter.com/Y1yLOn07GW — Save Venice (@savexvenice) June 2, 2020

The historic church has been at the centre of a legal battle for years after being purchased by multimillionaire Jay Penske, whose media empire includes the Deadline and Hollywood Life websites as well as controlling interest in Rolling Stone magazine.

According to a report in Yo! Venice, Penske purchased the church for $6.3 million in a controversial deal that a judge later ruled as fraudulent.

He’s currently seeking an exemption that would allow the mid-century church to be converted in an 11,860-square-foot single-family home with a rooftop deck.