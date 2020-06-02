‘AGT’: 10-Year-Old Canadian Phenom Roberta Battaglia Delivers Golden Buzzer-Worthy Cover Of Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’

Viewers of Tuesday night’s edition of “America’s Got Talent” were treated to a special evening of entertainment featuring child performers with “Kids Got Talent Week”.

Among them was 10-year-old Roberta Battaglia, from Toronto, who blew the judges away when she used her powerful voice to cover Lady Gaga’s “Shallow”.

“I may only be 10 years old, but I have big dreams,” Battaglia said in her pretaped interview, and she appeared nervous before taking to the stage.

The young singer was extremely nervous for the performance, and host Terry Crews even brought her some water before she began singing.

As soon as she began to sing, however, the judges and the audience were enthralled.

Simon Cowell told fellow judge Sofia Vergara to “just shut your eyes for a moment and listen to her,” with the youngster receiving a standing ovation (and thumbs up from Cowell) when she finished.

“I mean it’s amazing, it’s amazing what you just did!” Heidi Klum told the singer.

“Your talent is unbelievable, your age is unbelievable, this moment is unbelievable,” added Howie Mandel.

“You are so likeable, so humble… you must have great friends,” said Cowell.

Vergara made her feelings known by giving Battaglia her Golden Buzzer, so viewers will definitely be seeing her again.

“AGT” has yet to post Battaglia’s performance on YouTube, but viewers can check out her performance of “Shallow” on Toronto’s “Breakfast Television” last year.