Mother Of George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Speaks Out: ‘This Is What Those Officers Took’

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 2: Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd's daughter Gianna Floyd, attends a press conference on June 2, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Washington was joined by her daughter and Floyd's friend, former NBA Player Stephen Jackson, speaking about the impact of his death on their family. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The mother of George Floyd’s daughter spoke out on Tuesday for the first time since Floyd’s death in an attempt to get “everybody to know that this is what those officers took.” In a short, tearful statement alongside the daughter she had with Floyd, Roxie Washington mourned the loss of Floyd as a father to 6-year-old Gianna.

“I don’t have a lot to say, because I can’t get my words together right now,” Washington said at Minneapolis City Hall. “But I wanted everybody to know that this is what those officers took. At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father.”

“He will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the aisle,” Washington added. “If there’s a problem she’s having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore.”

All four of the officers present during Floyd’s arrest have been fired. But only the officer who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, has been charged.

“I’m here for my baby, and I’m here for George because I want justice for him,” Washington said. “I want justice for him because he was good.”