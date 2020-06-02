NFL-Bound Singer Thomas Day Nails ‘AGT’ Performance

Singer Thomas Day, a talented football player who’s already been recruited by the NFL, showcased his other talent when he took to the “America’s Got Talent” stage for his audition on Tuesday.

Ahead of his performance, the athlete/singer took to Instagram to remind his 80,000 followers to tune in to watch.

Day performed “Break My Heart Again” by Finneas, and made it through to the next round with three yes votes; Howie Mandel was the sole holdout, not as impressed by Day as his fellow judges were.

Day’s performance can be viewed in its entirety in the video above.