‘Batwoman’ Will Have A New Secret Identity After Exit Of Ruby Rose

Following the shocking news that Ruby Rose was exiting The CW’s “Batwoman” after a single season, producers revealed that the title role will be recast when the show eventually returns for a second season.
However, a casting notice obtained by Deadline reveals that whoever is finally cast as Batwoman will also be playing an entirely different character than Rose’s Kate Kane, cousin of Bruce “Batman” Wayne.
According to the casting notice, producers are seeking someone to portray a new character, Ryan Wilder, who will become the new Batwoman.
“She’s likeable, messy, a little goofy, and untamed,” reads the casting document, which also notes that Ryan is “nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her.”
“With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits,” it continues. “Today, reformed and sober, Ryan lives in van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk from an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly disciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.”
The casting notice also states that LGBTQ performers are being encouraged to audition.
Fans were stunned when Rose revealed she was exiting the show, which debuted in fall 2019.
“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to ‘Batwoman’ next season,” Rose said in a statement. “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”