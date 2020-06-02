‘Batwoman’ Will Have A New Secret Identity After Exit Of Ruby Rose

Following the shocking news that Ruby Rose was exiting The CW’s “Batwoman” after a single season, producers revealed that the title role will be recast when the show eventually returns for a second season.

However, a casting notice obtained by Deadline reveals that whoever is finally cast as Batwoman will also be playing an entirely different character than Rose’s Kate Kane, cousin of Bruce “Batman” Wayne. According to the casting notice, producers are seeking someone to portray a new character, Ryan Wilder, who will become the new Batwoman. RELATED: Ruby Rose Exits ‘Batwoman’ Ahead Of 2nd Season: ‘Not A Decision I Made Lightly’ “She’s likeable, messy, a little goofy, and untamed,” reads the casting document, which also notes that Ryan is “nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her.”