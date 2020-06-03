‘AGT’: Divas And Drummers Of Compton Have The Judges On Their Feet After Incredible Audition, Simon Cowell Asks To Join

The Divas and Drummers of Compton wowed the “America’s Got Talent” judges during Tuesday’s episode with an incredible performance.

The group of 25 youngsters, who ranged from age three to 20, was put together in the California city by leader Kehli Berry, who just wanted a better life for the kids and wanted them to put their talents to good use.

She also told the judges that the goal was to give them an opportunity for a scholarship in order to go to college.

As if the judges hadn’t already fallen in love with the group, they then proceeded to put on an epic performance, consisting of a lot of jumps, splits and twirls, while the drummers played along.

Simon Cowell said, “I loved every single part of that audition. It had to be so synchronized, so the amount of work you must have put into it. It was fantastic.

“And also seeing you have so much fun doing it, I am absolutely thrilled.”

He even said he wanted to be one of the drummers, with the group offering him a spot right then and there.

