Ashton Kutcher Gets Emotional As He Explains Why Saying ‘All Lives Matter’ Is Missing The Point: ‘For Some People, Black Lives Don’t Matter’

Ashton Kutcher got emotional as he discussed why people saying “All Lives Matter” was missing the point in an Instagram video Tuesday.

Kutcher explained how on Saturday, he posted a blackout of his social media channels, alongside “Black Lives Matter”.

“And a lot of folks responded ‘All Lives Matter’. And I want to talk about that a little bit because I don’t think that the people posting ‘All Lives Matter’ should be cancelled. I think they should be educated.”

The actor continued, “We all agree all lives matter but I had a really pointed experience tonight when I was putting my kids down to bed that lent the words for why black lives matter.

“Usually, Mila and I put our kids to bed, we read them a book, and our daughter always gets to go first. And tonight, as we were reading her book, my son says, ‘Wait, why don’t I get to go first?’ And Mila said ‘Cause girls go first.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, but boys go first.’ And I looked at him and said, ‘No, girls go first. You know why girls go first? For you and me, girls go first. And the reason why is, for some boys, girls don’t get a go at all. And so for you and me, girls go first.’”

RELATED: Mother Of George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Speaks Out: ‘This Is What Those Officers Took’

“So when it comes to Black Lives Matter, I think what folks are writing ‘All Lives Matter’ need to understand, is that for some people,” the star said, clearly getting emotional.

“For some people, black lives don’t matter at all. So for us, black lives matter. So while you may have the best intentions in saying ‘All Lives Matter,’ remember… for some people, black lives don’t matter.”

RELATED: Rihanna, Katy Perry, And More Celebs Observe Black Out Tuesday In Support Of George Floyd Protests

Kutcher’s comments come as protests continue around the world following the death of George Floyd, who passed away after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes last Monday.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired, with Chauvin subsequently arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.