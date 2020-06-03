‘Glee’ Star Amber Riley Delivers Powerful Performance Of Beyonce’s ‘Freedom’ At George Floyd Protest

“Glee” star Amber Riley belted out Beyonce’s “Freedom” at one of the protests following George Floyd’s death.

A fellow protester introduced Riley by saying, “In the spirit of Harry Belafonte, and all those who use their platforms for justice and liberation, my buddy here Amber Riley, who I love dearly, is going to sing us into this march.”

I break chains all by myself.

Won’t let my freedom rot in hell.

Imma keep running cuz a winner don’t quit on themselves.

– @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/ycSg45Ah39 — Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) May 31, 2020

The actress then told the crowd, “I need you all to clap and give me a beat, like a heartbeat.”

RELATED: Mother Of George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Speaks Out: ‘This Is What Those Officers Took’

RELATED: Rihanna, Katy Perry, And More Celebs Observe Black Out Tuesday In Support Of George Floyd Protests

Riley has been vocal on social media regarding Floyd’s death:

I try to lead with love. I love God and try to live by His word and the WORD SAYS “faith without works is DEAD.” So let’s get to work. We are not protected. We do not feel safe. #DefundPolice #ProsecuteKillerCops NOW! — Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) May 31, 2020

Floyd passed away after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes last Monday.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired, with Chauvin subsequently arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Protests against systemic racism and police brutality have been taking place around the world since news of his death emerged.