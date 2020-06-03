Craig Morgan On Close Friendship With Blake Shelton: ‘He And Gwen Are Beautiful People’

Craig Morgan is opening up about his deeply personal new album God, Family, Country and his special bond with Blake Shelton.

During a virtual interview with ET Canada‘s Sangita Patel, the country singer discusses the release, which includes the emotional ballad “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost”, a tribute to his late son Jerry Greer.

Morgan’s 19-year-old son died in a tragic tubing accident on Kentucky Lake in Tennessee back in 2016; Morgan tells us he’s still coping with the loss.

“You know, some days are harder than others,” says the singer. “Some days we’re able to smile more than other days, it’s hard, you know, you wake up crying, thinking about it.”

Morgan debuted “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost” independently in 2019, which was his first release since 2016.

With lyrics including, “I cried and cried and cried until I passed out on the floor / Then I prayed and prayed and prayed till I thought I couldn’t pray anymore,” the song takes a lot out of him every time Morgan performs it.

“There’s a reason I do it at the end of show,” he explains. “It takes so much energy for me to refrain or hold back emotions. By the time I’m done with it, I feel worn out, I feel beat up.”

He adds: “I also do know that even though it might hurt me to do it, I do appreciate the positive impact that the song is having on people’s lives.”

After its release, the song made its way to No. 1 with the help of Blake Shelton’s social media campaign.

Shelton encouraged everyone to download the song, and even get it above his own hit single “God’s Country”.

“The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost” climbed the iTunes country and all-genre charts. Ellen DeGeneres, Gwen Stefani, Travis Tritt, and more all got behind the campaign, eventually bringing it to No. 1 just a few days later.

Morgan addresses his close relationship with Shelton, telling us, “When he and I are hanging out, we don’t really talk about music believe it or not — we talk about the farms, we talk about our families.”

The singer admits Shelton asked him a lot of questions about being a father to Gwen Stefani’s three children.

“It’s really funny to see Blake in that role,” says Morgan. “He’s a great dad, he and Gwen are beautiful people, and we just love them.”

On the possibility of a future collaboration with the country superstar, Morgan tells us, “For the first time in our 15-, 18-, or 20-whatever-year friendship, we just talked for the first time about maybe doing something.”

