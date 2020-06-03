Comedian Usama Siddiquee Impresses ‘AGT’ Judges With Jokes About His Name & A Failed Open Relationship

Usama Siddiquee was among the contestants impressing the “America’s Got Talent” judges on Tuesday’s episode.

The comedian told host Terry Crews how he was going to go to medical school but chose comedy instead and ended up squatting in New York because he didn’t have any money.

Siddiquee later told the judges how he was teaching at the moment while doing comedy on the side. He launched into his set, which consisted of jokes about his name and a failed open relationship.

The funnyman even got a dig at Simon Cowell in there, joking his ex ended up with an Alejandro and not a Eugene or a Simon. Luckily, Cowell saw the funny side.

See more from his set in the clip above.

The latest ep saw numerous acts impress the judges, such as the Divas and Drummers of Compton and 10-year-old Canadian singer Roberta Battaglia.