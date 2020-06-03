Kelvin Dukes, 14, Steals Hearts On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Kelvin Dukes has people swooning over his incredible “America’s Got Talent” audition.

Dukes, 14, stepped onto the “AGT” stage with a lot of confidence. His covers have already garnered attention, including that of John Legend. Dukes spoke to the judges prior to his audition with a soft voice and calm demeanour.

All that changed when the music hit and his soulful voice immediately captured the audience. Look no further than a group of young women in the front row who immediately perked up to his performance.

Dukes’ family were visibly emotional by the closing stretch of his performance. Dukes earned himself a standing ovation from judges Simon Cowell and Sofia Vegara.