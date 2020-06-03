Actress Jaime King Arrested At Peaceful Protest In Los Angeles

Jaime King really put herself on the line protesting against the police.
On Tuesday night the “Black Summer” star attended a peaceful protest for George Floyd in Los Angeles and was swept up in a series of arrests, along with friends and other protesters.
King wrote on Twitter:
Currently arrested for a peaceful protest. Writing in handcuffs in back of bus. EVERYONE WAS PEACEFUL. – Jaime and the rest of my sisters on this bus. 77th precinct.
— Jaime King (@Jaime_King) June 3, 2020
She updated later, saying that she was still sitting on the bus after more than four hours, and that women with her were not given access to medicine, bathrooms, and that some had untreated injuries. King has yet to provide further updates.
Currently still on the bus for over 4 hours. Took us from 77th precinct to San Pedro. Women w/no access to vital meds, bathrooms, bleeding through their pants. They are laughing at us. #BlackLivesMattter
— Jaime King (@Jaime_King) June 3, 2020
Over the last week, King has been vocal in support of the protests and Black Lives Matter, using her social media presence to amplify Black voices.
This is my friend @krystinaarielle today I choose to use my platform to amplify her voice and mission to create understanding through empathy by having Tina take over my socials, my sister who knows and speaks the truth. She uses her own platform to bring awareness to the struggles that she and other Black people face on a daily basis. Black voices matter, black stories matter, and black lives matter. How we use our voices and our platforms is important. It isn’t enough to just say black lives matter and go back to our carefully curated social media squares. We have to use our influence to uplift and raise the voices of those that can change the world. It’s a privilege to be able to walk out the door without fear that you won’t walk back in because the color of your skin was seen as a threat. It’s a privilege to have the platform that I have and to be able to be heard. I will never know firsthand the experiences of Existing while black. I will never send my sons out the door with the fear that they’ll become a hashtag movement because their skin color was seen as a threat. But what I can do is listen. I can search my own biases. I can hear my friends when they say they are hurting and instead of saying “I’m so sorry.” I can say I see you, I hear you, and fight to make room for them in a world that makes that hard. Use your voice to uplift black artists and creators. Use your voice to fight for representation. Don’t just say black lives matter. Prove it by supporting artists like Tina. Prove by supporting black artists and businesses. Prove it by making sure when you look at your table not every face looks like yours.