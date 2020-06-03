Actress Jaime King Arrested At Peaceful Protest In Los Angeles

Jaime King really put herself on the line protesting against the police.

On Tuesday night the “Black Summer” star attended a peaceful protest for George Floyd in Los Angeles and was swept up in a series of arrests, along with friends and other protesters.

King wrote on Twitter:

Currently arrested for a peaceful protest. Writing in handcuffs in back of bus. EVERYONE WAS PEACEFUL. – Jaime and the rest of my sisters on this bus. 77th precinct. — Jaime King (@Jaime_King) June 3, 2020

She updated later, saying that she was still sitting on the bus after more than four hours, and that women with her were not given access to medicine, bathrooms, and that some had untreated injuries. King has yet to provide further updates.

Currently still on the bus for over 4 hours. Took us from 77th precinct to San Pedro. Women w/no access to vital meds, bathrooms, bleeding through their pants. They are laughing at us. #BlackLivesMattter — Jaime King (@Jaime_King) June 3, 2020

Over the last week, King has been vocal in support of the protests and Black Lives Matter, using her social media presence to amplify Black voices.