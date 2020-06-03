Keke Palmer On Asking National Guardsmen To March With Her At Protest: ‘I Wanted Us To Unite As Human Beings’

Keke Palmer spoke about that viral video during an interview with Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America” Wednesday.

A clip that saw Palmer ask the National Guardsman to march with her has now reached over 15 million views.

Palmer said, “It was so important, I want to just bring as much awareness as we all can to the injustices that are going on in America, being there with everyone, we were all just so inspired and empowered, I think, is the word.

“I wanted us to just unite as human beings above all.”

“Buildings can be rebuilt, but once lives are taken, they’re gone.”@KekePalmer speaks out on asking National Guardsman to march with her and why it’s important to her to be on the front lines of the protests over the death of George Floyd. https://t.co/GVhFAoPK2S pic.twitter.com/q14UYjq9tN — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 3, 2020

The star added, “If we are unified, no matter who you are, we can create change. Buildings can be rebuilt but once lives are taken they are gone.”

She said of her overall message, “First of all, your voice matters, you don’t have to be Keke or a ‘celebrity’ like this, I am a normal person who feels and breathes like you, I dont have all the answers and I am not the only voice, but in broad strokes the media has a job to show the entire story.

“The millennials spend time going online and seeing it raw from people on the ground, voting — using our voices; the conversation isn’t just, Are you racist or not, it is now How deep is your interest in eradicating racism and what are the actions you are willing to take to systematically change the inequalities? Being united as human beings and hold America accountable to be the great country she is meant to be. I want to see her at her best. All people are here as equal.”