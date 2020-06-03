Keegan-Michael Key Describes ‘Anger’ And ‘Frustration’ Of U.S. Public As ‘A Systemic Problem’

Keegan-Michael Key offered his analysis on the growing tension inside and outside the United States, as well as what efforts he is making to help the cause.

The “Fargo” actor, 49, dropped by Global’s “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday and said, “The frustration that people are feeling, the anger that people are feeling, is a manifestation of a systemic problem. So I’m trying to figure out how we cut into the system. And the way I think that we do that is by supporting organizations that do things like criminal justice reform, and voter rights reform, and voting reform.”

RELATED: Keegan-Michael Key Gives Conan 1-Minute Recap Of ‘Titanic’

“Things where you can replace somebody with a person who wants to abide by the law, or wants to use the law to help all of the citizens of the nation,” he continued. “So that dream, that American dream, is applying to everybody.”

Key highlighted organizations RFK Human Rights, whenweallvote.org and Run For Something as efforts he supports. All three organizations involve making changes on a governmental level. RFK Human Rights works to “ensure lasting positive change in governments and corporations” and Run For Something empowers young people to run for local office.

“I’ve been trying to put my energy towards those things,” Key shared. “And then, also, the other thing I’ve been trying to put my energy towards, Stephen, is: Are there organizations that can help us on what I would call the seed level or the source level?”

RELATED: Stephen Colbert Shuns U.S. President

Like teaching children how to have self-worth and self-esteem, so that they get to a place where they know that they have a choice,” he added. “And they have a choice other than, ‘I’m going to push somebody else down, or oppress somebody else, to make myself feel better.'”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.