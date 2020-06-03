Jennifer Lopez Shares Advice On How To Be An Ally To The ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protests

On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez tweeted out a thread of advice for people who want to help or respond to the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests over George Floyd’s death.

If you're not sure how to respond, LISTEN. If you're not sure what to read, RESEARCH. If you're not sure what to do, DONATE. "Not sure" becomes "Not my problem"… It's not enough to be "Not sure" when racism is still taking lives.🖤-> — jlo (@JLo) June 3, 2020

Stating that sharing a black screen on social media is not enough, Lopez proffered a list of organizations followers can support to dismantle systemic racism.

Lopez also listed films, documentaries, books, and podcasts to consume as education on racism in America.

Some movies to watch🎥: 13TH, WHEN THEY SEE US, THE HATE U GIVE — jlo (@JLo) June 3, 2020

Podcasts to listen to👂: 1619 (@nytimes), CODE SWITCH (@NPR), POD SAVE THE PEOPLE (@crookedmedia) — jlo (@JLo) June 3, 2020

Throughout the protests over the last several days, Lopez has shared and retweeted messages of support for their cause.