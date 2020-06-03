Jennifer Lopez Shares Advice On How To Be An Ally To The ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protests

By Corey Atad.

Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Dave Bedrosian/Geisler-Fotopress/DPA via ZUMA Press/CP Images
On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez tweeted out a thread of advice for people who want to help or respond to the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests over George Floyd’s death.

Stating that sharing a black screen on social media is not enough, Lopez proffered a list of organizations followers can support to dismantle systemic racism.

Lopez also listed films, documentaries, books, and podcasts to consume as education on racism in America.

Throughout the protests over the last several days, Lopez has shared and retweeted messages of support for their cause.

