Emotional John Boyega Delivers Fiery Speech About George Floyd: ‘I Don’t Know If I’m Going To Have A Career After This’

John Boyega is feeling the pain of his brothers and sisters across the globe.

Boyega, 28, emptied his soul while addressing the public during a George Floyd rally in Hyde Park, London, England, on Wednesday. The “Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker” actor roared into a megaphone as “Black Lives Matter” and “We Will Not Be Silent” signs filled the park.

“We are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd. We are a physical representation of our support for Sandra Bland. We are a physical representation of our support for Trayvon Martin. We are a physical representation of our support for Stephen Lawrence,” he said. “I’m speaking to you from my heart. Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this but f**k that.”

"Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain't waiting," @johnboyega just told #BlackLivesMatter protesters in London's Hyde Park

“Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process, we don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don’t know what Sandra Bland could have achieved, but today we’re going to make sure that won’t be an alien thought to our young ones,” he added. “Every Black person in here remembered when another person reminded you that you were Black.”

Boyega then took aim at counter-protests to the Black Lives Matter movement, per Metro, urging for peace to preside and his fellow supporters to “keep control.”

“None of you out there, all those protesters on the other side, protesting against what we want to do, protesting against what we want to try and achieve, burn you, this is so vital,” he expressed. “I need you to understand how painful it is to be reminded every day that your race means nothing and that isn’t the case anymore, that was never the case anymore.

“They want us to mess up, they want us to be disorganized but not today,” Boyega said, tears streaming from his eyes. “Black men we need to take care of our Black women. They are our hearts, they are our future, we cannot demonize our own, we are the pillars of the family.”

Boyega concluded his speech by painting a picture of a better tomorrow.

“Imagine this,” he instructed the crowd. “A nation that is set up with individual families that are thriving, that are healthy, that communicate, that raise their children in love, have a better rate of becoming better human beings and that’s what we need to create. Black men, it starts with you, it’s done man, we can’t be trash no more. We have to be better.”

Many of the protesters in attendance wore face masks and gloves.