Bello Sisters Bend Over Backward For ‘AGT’ Judges

The Bello Sisters are as malleable as silly putty.

RELATED: Comedian Usama Siddiquee Impresses ‘AGT’ Judges

Season 15 auditions for “America’s Got Talent” introduced the world to the Bello Sisters — Italian acrobats Oren, Celine, and Joline — who showed off supreme acrobatics and flexibility in episode 2.

A particularly impressive feat had one sister hold up the other two while they bent into all manner of positions.

RELATED: Kelvin Dukes, 14, Steals Hearts On ‘AGT’

The “AGT” judges could hardly believe their eyes and, on occasion, had to look away from the jaw-dropping spectacle. Howie Mandel at one point turned to the crowd while Sofia Vergara hid behind Heidi Klum.