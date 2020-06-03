Toronto’s Roberta Battaglia Didn’t Know Whether To ‘Laugh Or Cry’ After ‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer Moment

Ten-year-old Roberta Battaglia reduced the world to tears after earning Sofia Vergara’s golden buzzer on the latest episode of “America’s Got Talent”.

The Toronto native wowed the judges with her powerful voice while covering Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” on Tuesday’s audition episode of the reality series.

RELATED: Bello Sisters Bend Over Backward For ‘AGT’ Judges

After her headline-making performance, Battaglia shared with ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman what went through her mind when the “Modern Family” alum hit the coveted golden buzzer.

“I was just saying ‘Oh my God, she’s going to give me the golden buzzer!’ and then my mother was obviously crying, I was crying, it was just mixed emotions. I mean, I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. It was just an amazing moment,” she recalls.

“I still can’t believe it. Even though I’ve seen everything and I’ve lived through all the wonderful moments, I still can’t believe that I got the golden buzzer from Sofia Vergara.”

RELATED: ‘AGT’: Divas And Drummers Of Compton Have The Judges On Their Feet After Incredible Audition, Simon Cowell Asks To Join

Now, Battaglia heads straight to the “AGT” live shows, giving her a chance to win the million-dollar grand prize, which, she says, “would mean the universe” to her.

“I mean, just being there meant the world. Now, it would mean the universe because I would win. Not only because I would win the million dollars, but I went on ‘AGT’ and just being on ‘AGT’ is my dream.”

Check out Battaglia’s stunning performance of “Shallow” above.