Sheriff Confirms The Will Of Carole Baskin’s Husband Featured In ‘Tiger King’ Was Forged

The case of Carole Baskin’s missing husband just got stranger.

In an interview with 10 Tampa Bay news, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said that his department have confirmed that Don Lewis’ will was actually a forgery.

Lewis’ disappearance was documented in the Netflix series “Tiger King”, and the will in question includes a clause stating that in the event of his disappearance, Baskin would inherit all of his assets.

According to Sheriff Chronister, two experts looked at the will and concluded that it was a fake, and that this was something officers already knew, adding that they are following up on new leads in the case.

The sheriff threw cold water on some fans’ hope that these developments will lead to Baskin’s arrest, explaining that the statute of limitations had already passed.