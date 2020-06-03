Glam Rocker Bonavega Shocks ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges With Killer Bikini-Clad Performance

“America’s Got Talent” fans were in for a treat Tuesday night.

Glam rock act Bonavega took the stage during the last round of auditions of the hit competition series, winning over the judges and the crowd with his bikini-clad routine and killer guitar solo.

Judge Simon Cowell was floored by the performance, even admitting he almost hit the red buzzer before Bonavega started. “Honestly, when you walked out, I thought you were going to get four X’s in about one second,” he explained. “But then I looked around and I could see the audience loved you. So this was fun. I’m going to remember you. I’m curious to see where this is going to end up.”

RELATED: Kelvin Dukes, 14, Steals Hearts On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Mandell added, “When I saw you wearing that, I thought, ‘This is going to be a joke… And so far this season, you are my biggest surprise. It’s rock ‘n’ roll, it’s camp, it’s theatre — and you have a mullet!”

Get ready to see more of Bonavega as all-four judges gave a “yes!”, including Cowell, Mandell, Heidi Klum and newcomer Sofia Vergara.