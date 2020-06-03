‘World Of Dance’ Fans Left Disappointed As Native-American Dance Troupe Are Sent Home: ‘I Was Excited To See Something Different’

“World of Dance” fans weren’t impressed after Indigenous Enterprise got eliminated from the competition.

The dancers from Navajo Nation in Phoenix, Arizona, said, “This is more than just dancing, this is a way of life,” the Sun reported.

The contestants, who described their style as “Native-American with a little bit of hip hop,” then danced to a mashup of “The Ripper” and “Indian City” by Northern Cree and A Tribe Called Red.

Despite the judges’ compliments, the group did not qualify for the next round.

Derek Hough said after Indigenous Enterprise’s performance: “I’ve got to look at it as far as a competition. Is this going to be as competitive as other acts I’ve seen?

“And as much as I loved it, for me, it’s going to be a no,” but insisted that didn’t diminish from his appreciation for what they do.

Ne-Yo, who admitted they had “never had anything like this on the show before,” added: “I don’t know if it’s ready for ‘World of Dance’.

Though he enjoyed it a lot, he said, “From a standpoint of competition, I’m not sure if it stands up. So it’s going to be a no from me, too.”

That meant it was the end of the road for Indigenous Enterprise. Jennifer Lopez said the group had “so much energy,” but her vote was rendered redundant.

Fans weren’t pleased, voicing their opinions on Twitter. See some of the reaction below.

#WorldofDance so upset you said "no" to the native American group. Kind of makes you guys look very narrow minded. I was so excited to see something different for a change. I think other disciplines should raise their bar to the Native American groups level. Disappointed in WOD — Purple (@Amberlivetosing) June 3, 2020

#WorldofDance thank you for speaking up. I thought the Native American dancers were amazing and so brave. I wondered if they were dressed in hip hop outfits they would have gone through. Judges, rethink your biases. — jayne dahl (@jndahl) June 3, 2020

Wow. #WorldOfDance cut traditional, historical Native American dance from competition because, "it's not ready for our competition, it doesn't stand up." And, of course, the always dismissive… "But we appreciate your culture." Wow. Could they have been more insulting? — HuitzilopochtliAdams (@HuitzAdams) June 3, 2020

I’m angry that they finally have Native American dancers onstage & they said an automatic “no.” #worldofdance Something tells me this is going to blow up in your face. pic.twitter.com/UhyMbVKoFg — Kat Driver (@1KatDriver) June 3, 2020

Really disappointed that you were too narrow minded to even give Indigenous Enterprise a callback opportunity because they didn't fit your mold. Fyi…I'd choose Native American dance over contemporary any day. #worldofdance — Tweettweedleleedee (@Tweettweedlele1) June 3, 2020

That was kind of fucked up to eliminate the Native American dancers right away… They should've been given another chance just because it was finally something different!! Everything doesn't have to be hip hop!! #WorldofDance — Jen Johnson (@JenJ1471) June 3, 2020

I'm so disappointed that the Native American group got an immediate no. It's the first dance group of this country. Everyone needs to see them and experience it. #WorldofDance — mydaughtersmom (@mydaughtersmom_) June 3, 2020

ET Canada has contacted NBC for comment.