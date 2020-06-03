‘World Of Dance’ Fans Left Disappointed As Native-American Dance Troupe Are Sent Home: ‘I Was Excited To See Something Different’

By Becca Longmire.

“World of Dance” fans weren’t impressed after Indigenous Enterprise got eliminated from the competition.

The dancers from Navajo Nation in Phoenix, Arizona, said, “This is more than just dancing, this is a way of life,” the Sun reported.

The contestants, who described their style as “Native-American with a little bit of hip hop,” then danced to a mashup of “The Ripper” and “Indian City” by Northern Cree and A Tribe Called Red.

Despite the judges’ compliments, the group did not qualify for the next round.

Derek Hough said after Indigenous Enterprise’s performance: “I’ve got to look at it as far as a competition. Is this going to be as competitive as other acts I’ve seen?

“And as much as I loved it, for me, it’s going to be a no,” but insisted that didn’t diminish from his appreciation for what they do.

Ne-Yo, who admitted they had “never had anything like this on the show before,” added: “I don’t know if it’s ready for ‘World of Dance’.

Though he enjoyed it a lot, he said, “From a standpoint of competition, I’m not sure if it stands up. So it’s going to be a no from me, too.”

That meant it was the end of the road for Indigenous Enterprise. Jennifer Lopez said the group had “so much energy,” but her vote was rendered redundant.

Fans weren’t pleased, voicing their opinions on Twitter. See some of the reaction below.

