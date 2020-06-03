‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Girardi Defends Her Son Being A Cop: ‘His Job Is To Protect And Serve All’

Erika Girardi is not going to take criticism of her son lying down.

On Tuesday, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted in support of Black Out Tuesday on Instagram, but was met with a commenter calling her out for her son Tommy Zizzo being an LAPD officer.

“Your son is an officer!” the commenter wrote.

“My son was brought up NOT to be racist,” Girardi responded. “His job is to protect and serve ALL not just people that have his skin colour. F**k you and stay off my page.”

The reality star posted the exchange on her Instagram stories, along with more supportive comments, including one which read, “Exactly right. YOU CAN SUPPORT BOTH! NOT ALL COPS ARE BAD! STOP MAKING A DIVIDE! That’s the issue! DONT LABEL ALL AS BAD WHEN A SELECT FEW ARE THE PROBLEM!!!”

Meanwhile, “Real Housewives of New York” star Romana Singer also found herself on the end of some backlash over her response to the ongoing George Floyd protests.

Over the weekend, in an exchange with an Instagram follower encouraging her to support Black Lives Matter, Singer responded, “all lives matter.”

2 days after telling people that “all lives matter,” Ramona is admitting she was being insensitive, “wasn’t educated enough on the cause” and vows to “educate myself more on this topic.” #RHONY pic.twitter.com/LHejHBGMhK — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) June 2, 2020

After receiving plenty of backlash in her comments, on Tuesday Singer acknowledged her insensitivity, explaining that she “wasn’t educated enough on the cause” and that she plans to “educate myself more on this topic.”