Kelly Clarkson Performs New Single ‘I Dare You’ In Five Different Languages

Kelly Clarkson is adding some international flair to her new single “I Dare You”.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the singer teamed up with artists all over the world for a special virtual performance of the song.

Clarkson performed “I Dare You” in English, Spanish, Arabic, Hebrew and French, featuring international artists Faouzia, Blas Cantó, Carolin Niemczyk, Zaz, and Maya Buskila.

“I’ve had this song for well over a year. I’ve been so excited about releasing this project, because it wasn’t just a single for me,” Clarkson tells SiriusXM’s The Pulse channel of the new release. “I really love this message, I love the vibe of the whole song. It just sounds like one of those soundtrack songs.”

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, “The Voice” coach has continued her daily talk show from her home in Montana.

