Cara Delevingne On Harvey Weinstein: He ‘Told Me I Couldn’t Be With A Woman And Also Be An Actress’

Hollywood and Harvey Weinstein were not so welcoming of Cara Delevingne’s sexuality.

Delevingne, 27, opens up to Variety about her sexuality for the publication’s Pride cover issue. Delevingne joins Da Brat and Indya Moore as cover stars.

“I always will remain, I think, pansexual. However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person,” she explains. “I never thought I needed to come out. It was just kind of like, ‘This is who I am. Just so you know.’”

“The thing is with me, I change a lot,” Delevingne adds. “I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man.”

The “Suicide Squad” actress revealed how disgraced movie mogul Weinstein urged her to keep her sexuality a secret.

“Harvey was one of the people that told me I couldn’t be with a woman and also be an actress,” she says. “I had to have a beard. To me, the idea of having a beard was — I’d heard it happen before — I just felt so disheartened by it.”

“Do you have a conversation with a dude, and they’re like, ‘I’m going to pretend to be with you but not really love you?'” the multitalented entertainer asks. “I kind of think when I was pushed more that way, I realized how much more I needed to go the other way.”

Delevingne admits her love life can be rough at times and she condemns public interest as a major roadblock.

“I’ve always felt bad for anyone I’ve ever been in a relationship with,” the actress admits. “It’s very hard to maintain the normality in it. I think it’s why I tend to keep my private life a lot more private now because that public thing can actually ruin a lot of things.”

The actress also opens up about what pride means to her: “Pride to me is a sense of something that I never really had as a kid,” she explains. “A sense of pride is like a sense of belonging, a family outside your family, a place where you don’t have to apologize or feel ashamed. I guess I never felt like I belonged anywhere as a kid. Or I always felt like I didn’t belong in my own body. I felt so lost.”