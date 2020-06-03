Michael Buble Vows To Match ACLU Donations Up To $100,000: ‘We Need To Be Part Of The Solution’

Michael Buble is joining the world’s protests against police brutality and racial injustice following the senseless death of George Floyd.

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter announced he would be matching donations to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a non-profit organization striving to protect individual rights, for up to $100,000.

Discussing his need to take action, Buble shared on Twitter, “Along with the rest of the world, I watched in horror as a policeman literally took breath out of George Floyd. This is not the kind of world I want my children to grow up in. I stand in solidarity with the Black community and all people who seek justice and equal rights.”

Explaining that people “must do more than pray,” he added, “We need to be part of the solution in fighting systemic racism in whatever way we can. There is so much to do but for now, I am making a donation to the ACLU who continue their work seeking justice for the civil and human rights of all citizens.”