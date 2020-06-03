Iggy Pop Calls For Florida Senators To Protect Big Cats

The popularity of “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” has brought newfound attention to the treatment of big cats in America, and Iggy Pop is joining the crusade.

RELATED: Will Of Carole Baskin’s Husband Featured In ‘Tiger King’ Was Forged

The Stooges vocalist, 73, called on Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to co-sponsor the Big Cat Public Safety Act. The proposed legislation would protect tigers and other big cats from animal abuse.

“The Big Cat Public Safety Act, which has bipartisan support in both the house and senate, is aimed at protecting big cats from abuse and neglect by prohibiting private possession of these wild animals, and banning risky public encounters with them,” Pop said in a statement published by Rolling Stone.

“Co-sponsoring this common-sense bill will show the Senators’ commitment to the safety of Floridians and respect for exotic wildlife,” Pop concluded.

RELATED: Carole Baskin Granted Control Of Joe Exotic’s Former Zoo Properties

The Big Cat Public Safety Act has support from more than half of the House of Representatives. A separate petition supporting the act has been signed by Pop, Kate Mara, Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix, Edie Falco and Hilary Swank.