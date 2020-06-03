Billy Porter, RuPaul Top THR’s ’50 Most Powerful LGBTQ Players In Hollywood’

The Hollywood Reporter has named their “50 Most Powerful LGBTQ Players In Hollywood”, a long list featuring Billy Porter, RuPaul Charles, Andy Cohen and more.

As part of the outlet’s inaugural Pride issue, launched at the start of Pride month, THR is honouring the stars, showrunners and producers who are boosting visibility and creating opportunities for members of the extended LGBTQ community in the entertainment industry.

Laverne Cox and the cast of “Queer Eye” are also featured.

Not only are 50 stars featured, and some photographed at home from “a safe distance,” but THR interviewed each player about representation in Hollywood and some of the moments that have made them proud.

According to Cohen, he’s proud of how far Hollywood has come but says, “As much representation as there is, there are very few big gay love stories. I’d love one.”

Cox adds, “Representations can facilitate changing the material conditions of LGBTQ folks on- and offscreen across the globe.”

Ellen DeGeneres offered her own thoughts as well, explaining she’ll feel good about Hollywood’s LGBTQ representation when “you no longer have to ask that question and I no longer have to answer it. And when it’s just a movie about a love story and not a gay love story.”

Meanwhile, Billy Eichner revealed he felt proud to be part of the LGBTQ community while “watching the success of Lil Nas X, which has been thrilling. And watching how Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have shown the world how to love and celebrate a gender-nonconforming child. That’s really what it’s all about.”

And for Sara Gilbert that moment was watching “an openly gay man became a true contender as a presidential candidate.”

Read more from the 50 “most powerful LGBTQ” stars here.