Whoopi Goldberg Shares Thoughts On Police, Looting & George Floyd Protests: ‘All You Looters Need To Stop’

Whoopi Goldberg spoke about police brutality and the protests happening around the world in a new “Another Day” Facebook video.

Goldberg said that, as it’s not okay for people to abuse cops, so, too, should the same hold true for cops. She then told the camera there has to be a “way for us to level the playing field.”

“If there’s a change with how people deal with the police it should be because we’re on equal footing.

“Maybe if we hit each other on equal footing there’ll be more respect, especially as white people now are seeing [what’s going on] because they’re being forced to look at something.

“People are coming out and saying ‘Enough is enough!'”

Goldberg, who said there should be “better background checks for people wanting to become police officers,” discussed the people looting and arson afoot.

“All you looters you need to stop, you’ve destroyed too many dreams around the country. You’ve made it impossible for a lot of people to get back to their lives,” she said.

“Just know your grandmother, your mother’s mother, your brother’s sister… can’t get their medication because you burned down the pharmacy or burned down the bus stop.”

