Leslie Jones Remembers The 1992 Rodney King Riots: ‘I Was Ready To Burn It Down’

Leslie Jones is seeing history repeat itself.

The 52-year-old former star of Global’s “Saturday Night Live” appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and talked about the current George Floyd protests, as well as the 1992 Rodney King riots in Los Angeles.

“It makes me sad because I’m looking at this and I’m knowing that this is not going to work. It’s not going to do anything,” Jones said of the current protests. “We have a president that’s standing up there calling us thugs and sending out National Guard — he’s not listening to anything that anyone’s gonna say. I think the only thing he’s gonna listen to is votes, and this is why I was telling everybody if you’re gonna change something, you have to fight the same fight that they’re fighting.”

Recalling the situation in 1992, “There was nothing you could’ve said to me back then — I was ready to burn it down,” adding that the destruction to Black-owned businesses at the time amounted to “burning down our own house.”

Asked what advice she would give her younger self if she could go back in time, Jones said, “I would say ‘Don’t take that sledgehammer.’ What do you think that you’re gonna change by going out here with that?”